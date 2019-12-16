Heiress Tamara Ecclestone 'shaken' after 'jewellery worth £50m' stolen from her home

Heiress Tamara Ecclestone - the daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone - has been left "shaken" after a reported £50 million (€60m) worth of gems were stolen from her London home.

All of her jewellery is said to have been stolen in the Friday night raid on her house next to Hyde Park after she left the country for her Christmas holidays.

Thieves are believed to have broken in through the garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom she shares with her husband Jay Rutland, according to the Sun.

The paper reported that they fled with items including precious rings, earrings and a £80,000 (€95,800) Cartier bangle given to her as a wedding present.

A spokesman for Ecclestone, who has a five-year-old daughter, Sophia, said: "I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.

"If anyone has information that could help in investigations then please call the police on 101 quoting reference 8786/13DEC19."

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Police were called to a residential property in Palace Green, W8, at 11.11pm on Friday December 13 to reports of a burglary.

"Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high value jewellery had been stolen.

"There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue."

PA Media