| 12.2°C Dublin

Heathrow flights delayed to ‘ensure silence’ during Queen Elizabeth’s coffin procession

The west London airport said it will be making ‘appropriate alterations to our operation’

Heathrow flights face being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm today. Stock image Expand

Close

Heathrow flights face being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm today. Stock image

Heathrow flights face being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm today. Stock image

Heathrow flights face being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm today. Stock image

Neil Lancefield

Heathrow Airport flights will be delayed so they do not disturb Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin procession on Wednesday.

The west London airport said in a statement that “out of respect” for the mourning period it will be making “appropriate alterations to our operation”.

These include flights being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday to “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall”.

The airport added: “Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.

“We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.

“We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy