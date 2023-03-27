| 9.4°C Dublin

Heathrow Airport announces contingency plan for 10-day strike by security guards

Heathrow Airport. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Expand

Alan Jones

Heathrow has announced contingency plans to keep the airport operating despite a 10-day strike by security guards.

Members of the Unite union will walk out on Friday in a dispute over pay.

