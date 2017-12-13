'Heartbreaking ordeal' for burglary victim after twin babies' ashes stolen

Police are appealing for help in catching the thieves who broke into the house in Richmond, west London, on Monday.

Detective Constable Rajinder Chana, from Kingston and Richmond CID, said: "This has been a heartbreaking ordeal for the victim, who desperately wants her children's ashes returned. They are of no value to those who stole them, and we would ask that they be returned as soon as possible.

"Burglary is a particularly invasive crime but this offence has been made worse by what was taken."