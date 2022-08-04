Heartbreak for parents of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee as EU court rejects bid to delay withdrawal of life support

Archie Battersbee (12) has been in a coma on life support since April. Photo: Hollie Dance

The mother of Archie Battersbee has described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son’s life support as “another heartbreaking development” and suggested the legal battle is at an end.

Hollie Dance and Archie’s father Paul Battersbee had submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights but it was refused yesterday evening.

Archie (12) has been in a coma since he was found unconscious in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His parents’ application to the Strasbourg-based court had been submitted just a few hours before Barts Health NHS Trust had been expected to withdraw their son’s life support on yesterday morning,

But shortly after 6.30pm, the European court said it had refused the parents’ request, adding that it would not “interfere with the decisions of the national courts to allow the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from (Archie) to proceed”.

There has not yet been confirmation from Barts Health NHS Trust as to when life support will be withdrawn.

Following the European court’s decision, in a statement released through Christian Concern, Ms Dance said: “This is another heartbreaking development in our fight for Archie’s right to live.”



Asked by reporters whether this defeat felt different, she said: “It’s the end. It was the last thing, wasn’t it?”

UK Supreme Court judges have previously said they have “great sympathy” with Archie’s parents but added there is “no prospect of any meaningful recovery”.