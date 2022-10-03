Headache-inducing or art? Inside the Doodle House

Artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, in their Doodle House in Kent. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The outside of Doodle House by artist Sam Cox. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

An artist has completed his dream of turning his home into a “living artwork” covered in doodles.

Kent-based illustrator “Mr Doodle” – real name Sam Cox – is one of the world’s most successful artists under the age of 40, with one of his works recently selling for just under $1m (€1.1m).

Cox (28) bought a six-bedroom house in Tenterdon, Kent, in 2019, and has since worked to transform every last surface with doodles. He lives there with his wife Alena.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday, Cox showed the public inside his fully illustrated house.

It includes doodle-covered kitchen appliances, such as a toaster, pots and pans, and a bread bin. In the bathroom, both the toilet and bath are also fully doodled over.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Cox explained that he had wanted the house to become a “living artwork” inspired by the cartoons and video games of his childhood.

Spray paint has been used on the house’s outside, while the inside illustrations are done in acrylic paint and marker pen.

“This has been my dream since I was 18,” he told the newspaper. “It’s the longest project I’ve done. I wanted to say I’d done it all myself.”

Cox began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house two years ago.

The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.

The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.

Cox and his wife and their dog now plan to make the living artwork their permanent home.

To show off the creation, he has also produced a stop motion film which he said he created entirely by himself with 1,857 photographs taken between September 2020 and September 2022.

The artist’s videos on social media have attracted millions of views.