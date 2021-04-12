The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex have paid tribute to their grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death aged 99.

Prince William and Prince Harry issued separate statements but both stressed Prince Philip's commitment to service and acknowledged his sense of humour, suggesting he would want them to "get on with it".

William's tribute, released though Kensington Palace, was accompanied by a photo of his eldest son and future king Prince George sitting alongside Philip in a carriage.

Harry's statement through his Archewell foundation said the Duchess of Sussex, Archie and his unborn daughter would have a special place for him in their hearts.

William’s tribute read: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life, both through good times and the hardest days.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.

"Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the Queen in the years ahead.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Prince Harry’s statement read: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.

"He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty the Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world.

"Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

"'Per Mare, Per Terram.'"

