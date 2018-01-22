A shocked mother told neighbours her "little girl" had been stabbed as they tried to comfort her after a knife attack.

'He stabbed my little girl': shocked mum tells of grief

Eight-year-old Mylee Billingham was named by police as the girl who died in hospital after being found critically wounded near Walsall, just north of Birmingham, England, on Saturday night.

A 54-year-old man found with stab injuries at the bungalow in Valley View has been arrested and is fighting for his life in hospital. Police said it was a "domestic incident". Neighbour Graham Greatrex (74) told how emergency services rushed to the quiet street at 9.15pm. He recalled that as he helped the mother, she said a man had "stabbed my little girl".

"She was in shock and couldn't say anything else." The home was being searched yesterday by forensics experts in the cordoned-off house. It is one of a row of terraced bungalows in the street.

"We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why - but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation," said Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who is leading the investigation. Mr Greatrex said a man had lived there for the past six months after the previous occupier, a woman, had died.

But he said he did not know the current occupant. "It was a bit of a shock. You can't imagine it happening on our doorstep, especially when it's a little girl."

Bob Weir, who lives two doors away from the bungalow where the stabbing happened, said he had initially thought the incident was drug-related.

Mr Weir (72) added that a middle-aged man lived at the now sealed-off property, apparently on his own.

"I didn't hear until this morning what it was and I was absolutely shocked - I didn't know the bloke who lived there and he hadn't lived there long, maybe six months, if that," the pensioner said. "I didn't know there were any kids in there. I thought he just lived on his own.

"I never saw a girl or a woman there."

