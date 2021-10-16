‘He just waited in church hall, he did not attempt to flee’

David Amess had spoken in the past of how his job made him a potential target, but as a man of faith he would have thought he had chosen the safest possible place to meet those who needed help.

Belfairs Methodist Church was one of his regular venues for constituency surgeries, and as midday approached yesterday he stood outside its doors chatting with voters and waving hello to passers-by.

Constituents were patiently waiting to see him in his makeshift office, staffed by two female assistants. One of those who had arranged to see Mr Amess, according to John Lamb, a local Conservative councillor, was the person who was about to take his life.

“Two of David’s office workers were with him making the notes he needed to help his constituents when this person, who had been inside waiting his turn, went up to him and stabbed him... they literally got a knife out and stabbed him multiple times.”

The killer apparently said nothing to indicate his motives, and made no attempt to attack anyone else in the room, and did not attempt to flee as terrified calls to 999 were made.

Kevin Buck, deputy chairman of the local constituency association, said: “I was told that he just waited there in the church hall until the police arrived. There was no attempt to flee.”

Anthony Finch, an electrician doing some work on an adjacent building, said: “I saw an upset lady on the phone saying ‘you need to arrive quickly, he’s still in the building’.”

Within a matter of minutes, the area was “completely and utterly swamped” by armed police and paramedics, said Mr Finch.

As paramedics tried to save Mr Amess’s life, the air ambulance stood by, ready to take him to hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspected killer was “quickly arrested” in the church, Essex Police said, seemingly with little or no resistance, with a knife also recovered from inside.

Mr Finch saw the man being led out of the church. He said: “He was wearing jeans and a white top and was completely quiet.

"He was wearing jeans and a white top and was completely quiet.

"He was in his mid-20s and appeared to be getting into the police car willingly. He was compliant."

