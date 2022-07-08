| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘He is attempting a coup:’ How Boris Johnson became Britain’s Trump

Johnson and Trump Expand
Cathy Newman Expand

Close

Johnson and Trump

Johnson and Trump

Cathy Newman

Cathy Newman

/

Johnson and Trump

Cathy Newman

It was Donald Trump who hailed Boris Johnson as a soulmate immediately after he won the leadership contest in July 2019. “They call him Britain Trump,” the former US president mused approvingly, with his characteristic rhetorical sloppiness.

Even at the time, the comparison held water. Johnson came to office as an insurgent, shattering convention and breaking the political mould. Winning the Brexit vote and then promising to deliver it, he had no truck with diplomatic niceties or the Westminster establishment. For Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp”, read Johnson’s zeal for defying the Brussels elite to force through what his supporters had voted for.

Most Watched

Privacy