‘He doesn’t care, how could he?’ – Drug dealer who shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel jailed for 42 years

Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, speaks outside Manchester Crown Court. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Expand
A court sketch of Thomas Cashman, who has been jailed for murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Photo: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Expand
Olivia Pratt-Korbel Expand

Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, speaks outside Manchester Crown Court. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Eleanor Barlow and Katie Dickinson

The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have said their life sentence has already started as her killer was jailed for a minimum of 42 years.

Thomas Cashman (34) refused to appear in the dock to be sentenced to life imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court yesterday after a jury found him guilty last week of murdering the schoolgirl in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

