HBO for dogs: new TV channel to ease pet loneliness

A television channel for dogs may conjure up visions of Fido sitting down to The Great British Bark Off, Woof Hall or the Canine O’Clock News.

But DogTV is launching in the UK as a serious proposition, aimed at alleviating separation anxiety and loneliness for pets left home alone.

The channel founder has described it as “HBO for dogs”.

It is a timely launch, as workers return to the office and the puppies they bought during lockdown must adjust to spending time in an empty house.

The founders of DogTV say their tailored programming is based on academic research into the psychological and physiological needs of the animals.

Shows are classified as “stimulating” or “relaxing”, offering images and sounds catering to dogs’ senses.

Prof Nicholas Dodman, DogTV’s chief scientist, said the programming “is an excellent resource for dog owners to help alleviate some of the behavioural problems that can arise when dogs are left alone”.

“With the number of dog owners rising over the pandemic and owners now returning to work, DogTV helps canines to feel relaxed and comforted until their owners return home,” he said.

The channel also has the backing of Victoria Sitwell, a dog trainer who presented the TV show It’s Me or the Dog.

She said: “People think that DogTV is a bit of a weird concept at first, but when I tell them the amount of research that has gone into this – that this TV channel can help their dogs while home alone and help with different stresses and anxieties – they get it.”

DogTV was founded in Israel in 2009 and launched in the US three years later before expanding to other countries. It will be available in the UK from Monday via an app on smart TVs, Android and Apple devices.

Its creator, Ron Levi, said his first idea had been to develop a television service for cats. He had a pet cat, Charlie, that he left home alone while he went to work. However, as he conducted more research, he realised dogs were more “needy” animals and his cat probably didn’t care that he was out.

“There’s an essential difference between dogs and cats,” he said. “A cat is not considered a social animal. It doesn’t need human company to feel good. So, despite how I felt when I left Charlie home alone, our research showed that most cat owners have no problem leaving their cats by themselves. With dogs, it’s a totally different story.”



Mr Levi said many owners leave the TV on all day while they are out, but a channel not made specifically for dogs will not be suitable.

“A channel like Animal Planet, for instance, is all about animals, but it’s meant for humans,” he said.

“There’s a lot of talking going on. And what happens when there’s a commercial break and the volume goes up? The dog gets stressed.

“And if you put on CNN and suddenly you hear bombings in Iraq? The dog gets stressed again.

“So we decided to create quality content for canines.”

