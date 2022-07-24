‘Hawk’ Truss attacks Sunak on new front in Tory leadership battle

Liz Truss has opened a new front in her battle with Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership as her supporters accuse the former chancellor of being “soft” on Russia and China.

The British foreign secretary will portray herself as a “hawk” and Mr Sunak as a “dove” as she seeks to broaden her appeal beyond her main policy promise of tax-cutting.

A briefing war between the two candidates has already begun, with supporters of Ms Truss accusing Mr Sunak of being overly cautious about sanctions on Russia, and pushing for increased trade with China in the face of its growing human rights abuses.

Ms Truss, who has built a commanding lead in polls of Conservative Party members — who will choose the next leader and prime minister — believes foreign policy and national security are “winners” for her.

She is expected to use forthcoming hustings events to contrast her wide ministerial experience with Mr Sunak’s single-department cabinet career.

Supporters of Mr Sunak point out that it was under his stewardship of the treasury that Britain imposed tough sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

They also say he has insisted China’s human rights abuses cannot be ignored in economic relations with Beijing, and he will be talking “much more” about the issues in the coming week.

Many MPs believe Ms Truss already has an unassailable lead in the leadership race, but her campaign team is taking nothing for granted, and they believe her record on foreign policy is one of her strongest suits, as well as being one of Mr Sunak’s weakest.

One ally of the foreign secretary said: “Liz is the one who has the experience, the credibility and the resolve when it comes to Ukraine and China, which puts her at the hawkish end of the party, while Rishi is more at the dovish end. It’s a bit of a winner for us.

“Liz’s pitch is that this is a more dangerous time than at any point since the Cold War and she can put Britain in a leadership role on the world stage. She has called out China for using economics as a coercive tactic against other countries in a way that harms Britain and she raised this at the G7 summit.”

The source added: “On banking sanctions against Russia, the treasury under Rishi was reluctant to move as quickly as Boris and Liz wanted."

Ms Truss has consistently said that Russia must pull out of the whole of Ukraine — including Crimea — before sanctions can be fully lifted.

James Cleverly, the education secretary, told The Sunday Telegraph: “I was in the Foreign Office when she came in and gave real clarity on these issues.

" She said that pushing back on Chinese economic activity was absolutely the right thing to do. It was the same with Russia. She was adamant that we had to go very hard on sanctions very, very early.”

Earlier this month, Mr Sunak was praised in the Global Times, China’s largest state-run tabloid, for his “pragmatic view” on strengthening trade links with the country.

In 2021, he used his Mansion House speech to the City of London to call for a more “nuanced” approach to trade with Beijing.

He has also faced questions about potential conflicts of interest between British foreign policy and his wife’s business interests. Akshata Murty owns a £700m stake in Infosys, which employs 3,300 people in China through a subsidiary.

Supporters of Mr Sunak say the Truss camp has mischaracterised his response to China and Russia, and also said he would take a tougher stance as prime minister than as chancellor, a job in which he had to focus more on the economic effects of foreign policy.

Bob Stewart MP, who is backing Mr Sunak, said: “He isn’t one for the big showpiece like sitting on top of a tank, but I don’t think for one moment he is in any way weak on China or Russia.

“If Rishi was to become leader, he will be far more balanced and concentrated on foreign affairs than he was able to be as chancellor.

"He is a highly intelligent man and his logic and his analysis of the situation will put him in a strong position.”

