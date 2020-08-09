Harry's childhood friend 'had doubts' about Meghan before they got engaged

A childhood friend of Prince Harry expressed reservations about Meghan Markle before the couple became engaged, it has been claimed.

According to a forthcoming biography of the couple, Tom 'Skippy' Inskip advised Harry and Meghan to live together before "doing anything more serious".

A source close to the couple told the authors of Finding Freedom: Harry And Meghan And The Making Of A Modern Royal Family, which is due to be published on Tuesday, that although Inskip's advice "came from a good place", Harry "didn't totally see it that way".

The source, who is understood to have spoken to the authors with the permission of Harry and Meghan, added: "It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment."

It has been previously revealed that Harry's brother, William, also advised him to slow the relationship down, leading to a rift between the two.

Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young, his wife, were reportedly "punished" for expressing reservations by being excluded from Harry and Meghan's evening wedding party at Frogmore House in May 2018.

According to reports last year, Harry and his childhood friend were reconciled after the death of Inskip's mother-in-law last year. It was Inskip who arranged the notorious 2012 Las Vegas party at which Prince Harry was caught playing naked billiards with showgirls in a hotel suite.

He was also with the prince when he was seen inhaling laughing gas - or "hippy crack" - at another party.

It has also been claimed that when Harry and Meghan began their relationship after a blind date in July 2016, William's wife Kate Middleton had not "shown much interest" in the American television and film actress.

A source told Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of Finding Freedom: "Despite the fact that Harry was a regular guest in her household, Kate seemingly didn't care to get to know who this woman was who had made her brother-in-law so happy."

However, this may simply have been a reflection of the fact Kate was an "extremely guarded person". The source added: "Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn't bonded over the unique position they shared" and that Kate felt they did not have much in common "other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace".

Harry and Meghan married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and went on to have a son, Archie, who is now 15 months old.

The US celebrity magazine In Touch, which yesterday reported Inskip's reservations regarding Harry and Meghan's relationship, has previously claimed she has "no regrets" about her and her husband's decision to move to the US in March this year.

"She looks and feels amazing," said a source, adding that Meghan was particularly pleased to no longer have to abide by the royal dress code.

"Meghan's got used to dressing down," a source said. "On a day-to-day basis, she wears jeans or yoga pants, big sweaters and flats or sneakers, which she feels comfortable and relaxed in, and keeps her make-up minimal," said the source.

Although Meghan is said to enjoy getting "dolled up" from time to time, she "hated" the royal family's "old-fashioned rules and regulations like wearing dresses below the knee".

Buckingham Palace officials said they would not comment on the book.

