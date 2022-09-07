Harry was lucky I chose him, says Meghan, the self-proclaimed ‘ugly duckling’

Meghan Markle has spoken of her frustration at people believing she was “lucky” that Prince Harry chose to marry her, saying she had always wanted to retort: “Well, I chose him too.”

Markle, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, speaking in the third episode of her podcast series, said “everyone” had believed she was fortunate to be dating Harry, grandson of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and once considered one of the world’s

most eligible bachelors.

Claiming she had heard how lucky she was “a million times over”, she said she had been grateful that Harry himself was “countering the narrative for me” by saying: “I’m the lucky one because you chose me”. Markle argued that the tendency to praise a woman’s good fortune in finding a husband was “gendered, archetypes and stereotyped”.

The podcast episode, in which she interviewed Mindy Kaling, an actress, writer and producer, tackled the “archetype” of the “spinster”: the reputation of women who are unmarried through choice or circumstance.

“[Being] unmarried still carries a stigma,” Markle told her Spotify audience. “What’s so threatening about women who live outside of marriage?”

The duchess also spoke of her upbringing, describing herself as a “latchkey kid” who was often alone, in a claim that will raise questions about her relationship with her estranged father and the mother she is thought to be close to.

A self-described “ugly duckling” at school, she also spoke of how she made herself the “smart one” rather than the “pretty one”, filling her lunch break with clubs.

In a discussion of the tendency of women to “settle” for a man who is not quite right for them for fear of ending up alone and without children, Markle spoke of her astonishment at being asked to plan her perfect wedding for an RE lesson at her all-girls secondary school three decades ago.

Of meeting Prince Harry, when she was an actress on Suits, she said: “When I started dating my husband and got engaged, everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so lucky he chose you!’” she said.

“And at a certain point after you hear it a million times over, you think ‘Well, I chose him, too?’

Markle and her husband are on a short trip to Europe and travelled to Germany yesterday for the Invictus Games, which Harry founded.

