| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Harry says he only cried once after mother’s death in first interview on memoir

British Earl Spencer (centre) offers his youngest nephew, Prince Harry (second from right) a reassuring arm as he waits with Prince William (far left) and Prince Charles to join the cortege of the Princess at Malborough Gate on its way to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service Expand

Close

British Earl Spencer (centre) offers his youngest nephew, Prince Harry (second from right) a reassuring arm as he waits with Prince William (far left) and Prince Charles to join the cortege of the Princess at Malborough Gate on its way to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service

British Earl Spencer (centre) offers his youngest nephew, Prince Harry (second from right) a reassuring arm as he waits with Prince William (far left) and Prince Charles to join the cortege of the Princess at Malborough Gate on its way to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service

British Earl Spencer (centre) offers his youngest nephew, Prince Harry (second from right) a reassuring arm as he waits with Prince William (far left) and Prince Charles to join the cortege of the Princess at Malborough Gate on its way to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service

Luke O'Reilly

The British Duke of Sussex has said he only cried once after the death of his mother, and has described feelings of guilt in one of a series of interviews ahead of the publication of his memoir.

In a clip from Harry: The Interview, which will air tonight on Virgin Media, Harry speaks about being unable to show any emotion when meeting mourners following the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

Most Watched

Privacy