‘Harry said, “I lost my dad in this process” – but it doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me,’ Meghan tells magazine

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in New York in November 2021. Photo: Craig Ruttle / AP

Meghan Markle has reflected on the breakdown of Prince Harry’s relations with Prince Charles, comparing them to her estrangement from her own father, while adding it “doesn’t have to be the same” for her husband.

Harry has been vocal about his strained relationship with his father, previously telling Oprah Winfrey in an interview that Charles had stopped taking his calls after he stepped down as a senior member of the British royal family.

In a new interview with magazine The Cut, Meghan reflected on how the British tabloid press had affected the couple’s lives with their families and left her estranged from her father, Thomas Markle.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she told the magazine for its autumn fashion issue.

Meghan and Harry, who married in 2018, have long had a fraught relationship with the press.

In 2019, Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited over the publication of articles that reproduced portions of a letter she had written to Thomas.

Shortly after Harry and Meghan’s relationship became public knowledge, Harry issued a statement urging the press to “pause and reflect” on their coverage of Meghan, whom he said had been “subject to a wave of abuse and harassment”.

The couple, who left Britain in early 2020, also spoke about their grievances with the “institution” during their 2021 interview with Winfrey.

Meghan said she had felt suicidal while living and working as a member of the British royal family, and that a member of the royal household had voiced concerns about the colour of their son Archie’s skin while she was pregnant.

When asked whether she thinks there is “room” for forgiveness between her and the royal family, Meghan told The Cut: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive.

“But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.

“I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

