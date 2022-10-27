Harry Potter sales surge as row goes on over author’s anti-trans views

Sales of Harry Potter books have increased despite calls for a boycott of author JK Rowling over her transgender views.

Bloomsbury said sales of the wizarding stories had jumped 35pc in the first half of the year – a quarter of a century since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first released.

That compares to a 5pc increase in the number sold in the year to February 28.

It comes amid a furious row over Rowling’s criticism of gender ideology in an essay published in 2020 and her concerns about threats to women-only spaces.

Her views have seen her branded “transphobic” and “fascist”, allegations she denies, leading to calls by some people for a boycott of her work.

However, Nigel Newton, chief executive of Bloomsbury, shrugged off the row, saying: “Harry Potter continues to do the most enormous amount of good in spreading the love of reading among children.”

Rowling has been publicly criticised for her views by members of the Harry Potter films cast, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

But earlier this week, Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort, defended Rowling, saying the author is facing “disgusting” abuse.

Rowling is embroiled in an ongoing row with Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In the latest escalation Rowling shared a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt that branded Ms Sturgeon a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

Mr Newton added: “I’m just concerned with getting Harry Potter into the hands of readers, and there are more of them than ever.”

Separately, Bloomsbury said it has begun to strip expensive gold foil, dust jackets and varnishing off its book covers in a bid to keep down costs as inflation surges.

It said the move also helped to reduce carbon emissions.

It came as Bloomsbury posted record sales and profits in the first half of the year as a pandemic reading boom continued into the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Newton said the performance had been driven by a desire for escapism as people tried to “get away from a world of war and political bungling and inflationary crisis deep into the warm embrace of a good book”.

The publishing boss added that books remained an “affordable treat” during the deepening cost-of-living crisis. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

