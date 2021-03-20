Harry hits out at UK tabloids after inquiry reveals ‘predatory’ tactics

UNLAWFUL: An American private investigator admitted passing personal information about Meghan Markle (pictured with Harry and their son Archie) to a British tabloid. Photo: Toby Melville/ Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said that an investigation into how a British tabloid obtained personal details about the duchess shows there are still “predatory practises” within the British news media.

Their statement follows an investigation by a group of online journalists, Byline Investigates, into how The Sun tabloid hired an American private investigator, who says he unlawfully handed over personal details about the duchess when she first started dating Harry.

Byline Investigates teamed up with the BBC and The New York Times to publish the investigative report on Thursday night.

Daniel Hanks (74), a veteran private investigator also known as “Danno,” said he unlawfully accessed details about Meghan, including her social security number, as well as details on people in her life.

He says he sold this information to The Sun.

In a statement, The Sun’s publisher said it had made a “legitimate” request for information from Mr Hanks, and stressed that he was not asked to do “anything illegal or breach any privacy laws”.

A spokesman for the couple said that “today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practises of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships”.

Harry and Meghan have long had a fraught relationship with the British tabloids.

Harry recently told talk show host James Corden that the British tabloids were “destroying my mental health”.

Meghan once told ITV that she was warned, before her marriage, that “the British tabloids will destroy your life”.

The couple have taken legal action against tabloids on a number of occasions. Meghan recently won a privacy case against The Mail on Sunday, which published lengthy extracts of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Mr Hanks told The Washington Post in a phone interview that he wasn’t aware who Meghan Markle was when he said The Sun’s US editor James Beal commissioned the research.

On October 30, 2016, he was asked by The Sun to do searches on Meghan, her family members and associates, he said.

He accessed a database that he’s able to use for legitimate private investigator work.

He handed over information including Meghan’s social security number, her mobile phone number, address, details about her mother Doria Ragland, her estranged father Thomas Markle and her half brother, also named Thomas Markle, her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, and others.

“Social security numbers are key to the kingdom to get everything,” he said.

On November 8, 2016, Harry released a remarkable statement, officially announcing that he was in a relationship with Meghan, and condemning the coverage of her in some parts of the media.

Mr Hanks is a well-known private investigator who says he’s worked for the British tabloids for years. He says he’s worked for law enforcement agencies, American tabloid television shows, and helped track down information on stories about Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Hanks has also served a number of jail terms; most recently, in 2017 when he was found guilty of extortion and spent 16 months in jail.

Afterwards, he said, the only British paper that would employ him was The Sun.

Mr Hanks said he was made to sign a letter saying he wouldn’t do anything illegal.

He said that he now regrets his actions and that watching the two-hour interview that Meghan and Harry did with Oprah Winfrey “really made me feel bad – I don’t like to hurt anyone”.

“There’s more to me than doing tabloid journalism,” he said. “I am not just some guy that worked for the tabloids, I did other things, I did good things, I did bad things, but I’m not a bad guy.”

He said he was speaking out to help clear his conscience.

Graham Johnson, the editor of Byline Investigates, an online publication that focuses on British media organisations, reached out to Mr Hanks 18 months ago.

He flew to the US to meet him, and they went through his files and discovered he had done checks and background searches for UK newspapers on various high-profile people, including Meghan.

“They didn’t mean anything to me at the time,” said Mr Hanks. (© Washington Post)