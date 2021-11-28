Harry forces BBC to ditch ‘sexist’ Megxit term from title of second episode of documentary

It might have upset the palace, caused soul-searching at the BBC and reignited the worst of the royal -brothers-at-war rumours.

But a controversial BBC documentary about The Princes and the Press has delivered one clear victory for a member of the royal family: the title of one of its episodes.

Prince Harry will be able to celebrate a triumph in his mission to end the use of the term “Megxit”, with the BBC choosing to instead call its second episode “Sussexit”.

Harry has recently argued the more popular term of “Megxit”, used regularly in the media, is sexist, having been created by an online troll to put his wife at the centre of their departure from the working royal family.

“Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was, or is, a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media,” he said.

Tomorrow’s second episode of The Princes and the Press is expected to air claims about briefing from within the palaces, a lack of support for Harry and Meghan, and a senior member of a royal household helping a tabloid newspaper in its court case against Meghan.

The palace, which has only contacted programme makers through its lawyers, has dismissed the contents of the two-part documentary as “overblown and unfounded”, disappointed by what it perceives as failure to offer a proper right of reply.

Jenny Afia, who is Meghan Markle’s lawyer, will appear again in the second episode, which covers 2018 to 2021.

Examining the “circumstances around the decision of the Sussexes to step down from their senior royal roles”, it details the various legal cases served by Harry and Meghan, and discusses how the relationship between Princess Diana and the press affected her two sons.

It is understood it will include coverage of the Martin Bashir scandal, in which the disgraced BBC journalist was found to have used falsified documents in order to convince the late princess to give an interview to Panorama.

