Harry and Meghan’s visit to see queen ‘may feature in Netflix doc’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending a reception hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games, at Nations Home, Invictus Games Park, in The Hague yesterday. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance across the Atlantic together in two years amid suggestions that details of their surprise meeting with Queen Elizabeth may feature in a forthcoming Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday on the way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The couple’s appearance at the games, which Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans, is being chronicled by Netflix as part of their contract with the streaming giant.

A camera crew is following Harry and Meghan around The Hague, where they met the Ukrainian team and other athletes yesterday. They are planning to meet Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Mark Rutte, the country’s prime minister, today.

Some have suggested details of the meeting with Queen Elizabeth may emerge in the documentary Heart of Invictus.

Charles Rae, royal commentator for Talk Radio, said: “The Netflix film crew will most certainly favourably capture Harry and Meghan.

“It will look as if they are still members of the royal family, when they are private citizens.

“That will be the whole aim: to show people they are still considered very important people.”

Palace officials would not comment on the meeting or if it was filmed, but described it as a “private visit”.

Harry and Meghan were spotted by a coach party of ­visitors to Windsor Castle.

It was the first time the couple have returned to the UK together since stepping back from royal duties two years ago.

It is the first time Harry has seen his grandmother since Prince Philip’s funeral last April.

The duchess has not seen the queen since the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they made claims about racism and neglect.

The couple are also understood to have seen Prince Charles, who the duke accused of failing to support him.

It is understood they have rarely spoken over the last two years.

Harry has previously said he does not feel his family would be safe in the UK, following the UK government’s decision not to provide them with police protection, despite him offering to pay the cost.

He is seeking a judicial review of the decision, which was one reason given for the duke not attending the memorial for his grandfather last month.

Speculation about the couple’s security arrangements this time grew when a blacked-out van was seen leaving Windsor Castle with a police escort on Thursday, around the time the couple met the queen.

Scotland Yard would not comment on security arrangements.

The Home Office also refused to comment, but said arrangements were decided by the executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures, and based on an assessment of risk, not an individual’s willingness to pay for protection.

Some royal commentators have suggested that far from feeling exploited by the visit, the queen – who will be 96 next Thursday – will have been pleased with the visit from her grandson and his wife.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: “It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch.

“After everything that has gone on, it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor.

“[The queen] is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]