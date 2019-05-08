Harry and Meghan's baby boy set to make public debut later today

The world will catch its first glimpse of the newborn son of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan later today when the two-day-old boy is expected to attend his first photocall.

Harry and Meghan have been enjoying the experience of being new parents at their Frogmore Cottage home near the Queen's Windsor Castle residence.

The official announcement is posted at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

As they plan to show off their new son to the world, it is not yet known if the couple have settled on a name for their baby son.

Family members spoke about the joy of the new arrival with Harry saying on Tuesday he was "obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down".

He added: "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

Harry was at his wife's side during the birth on Monday and he later confessed he had only had a few hours' sleep, suggesting Meghan had spent much of the night in labour.

Mammy’s little prince: Harry with his adoring mother Princess Diana in 1988

His sister-in-law Kate Middleton revealed they had no clues about the baby's name but were eager to see the new baby.

She said: "As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best.

"These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

The little boy - dubbed Baby Sussex - arrived at 5.26am on Monday, weighing 7lb 3oz, and is thought to have been born at Frogmore Cottage, but there are some reports claiming the baby was delivered in a London hospital.

Britain's Prince Harry smiles as he speaks to the media after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire county, Britain May 6, 2019. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prince Harry smiles as he speaks to the media after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire county, Britain May 6, 2019. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks to members of the media at Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 6, 2019, following the announcement that his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a son. - PIC: STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has also spoken publicly for the first time about the birth, saying he was "delighted" at arrival of his latest grandchild.

During an official visit to Germany, Charles said on Tuesday: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

Harry's grandmother the Queen accepted the congratulations of a Windsor Castle guest who asked: "Life is good for Your Majesty?"

The Queen, who was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, was hosting a lunch on Tuesday for members of the Order of Merit and smiling said in reply "yes, thank you".

The infant is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the royal family in centuries and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population.

Alexander and Spencer are the new favourite names for the infant with many of the bookies after the long-term pick Arthur was dethroned in a flurry of betting.

Press Association