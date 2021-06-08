Harry and Meghan to take ‘several months off’ in wake of Lilibet Diana’s birth

Harry and Meghan will take “several months” of parental leave to spend time with their newborn daughter.

The couple’s decision was made “in alignment” with Archewell’s parental leave policy that allows staff 20 weeks of paid leave, a significantly more generous package than is normal in the US.

The couple’s daughter, ­Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, on Friday.

Her brother Archie (2) was “excited” to welcome the new addition and “very happy” to have a little sister.

The choice of name is said to reflect how close the couple have remained to Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth despite a wider family rift.

The monarch (95) coined the pet name as a little girl when she was unable to say ­‘Elizabeth’.

Buckingham ­Palace aides confirmed that the queen was “aware” the couple had chosen to replicate the name for their daughter before it was announced although refused to be drawn on the nature of such conversations.

While members of the British royal family were told the happy news shortly after Lilibet’s birth, palace aides were kept in the dark, meaning they were caught on the hop when the announcement was made from Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

The same happened when the couple announced that Meghan was pregnant in February, perhaps reflecting their distrust of the institution.

The couple have made clear in recent months their disdain for “the men in grey suits” and palace courtiers.

As the couple settled their new daughter into her home in Montecito, California, royal aides remained tight-lipped about whether Queen Elizabeth or senior members of the family had been introduced to the new arrival by video link.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the domain name lilibetdiana.com was snapped up in the US on the day the baby was born, two days before the public announcement.

It has fuelled speculation that the couple bought it either to prevent others cashing in or with the intention of setting up a foundation in her name.

The length of time Harry and Meghan have opted to take off work to bond with their daughter is in stark contrast to the leave they took when Archie was born in May 2019.

Three days after his son’s birth, Prince Harry travelled to The Hague for the launch of the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

