Harry and Meghan tell Queen they will not be returning as working members of British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of British royal family, Buckingham Palace said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Palace said.

"Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

A spokesman for the pair said that they remained committed to service.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” they said.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The decision was made after conversations between Harry and members of the royal family.

The military, Commonwealth and charitable associations which will revert to the Queen are: The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving; The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Shortly after the announcement, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed that Harry would be stepping down from his role as a patron.

It said in a post on the England Rugby Twitter account: “We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the RFU both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron.

“The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game.”

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust has thanked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support following the news.

The trust said in a statement: “The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust exists to support young people around the world who are delivering practical help to those who need it most.

“We have been very lucky to have had the keen support and encouragement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in our formative years.

“They have enabled us to make fast progress and have helped us to take the organisation to readiness for its next phase.

“We are glad that they remain in our circle of supporters.

“Our focus, as always, is on the young people we work alongside. We will be pressing on with vigour to help them reach even more people with the essential services they provide.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that the couple, who are expecting their second child together, are to give their first televised interview about Megxit, telling chat show Queen Oprah Winfrey the reasons why they walked away from the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan’s sit down chat with the famous broadcaster will be aired on March 7, just a few weeks from the one-year anniversary of the couple ending their roles as senior royals.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – has been described as an “intimate conversation” by the US television network.

