Harry and Meghan put Diana at heart of their ‘shocking’ Oprah TV interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Joe Pugliese/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have put Diana, Princess of Wales at the heart of their Oprah Winfrey interview as they compare their predicament to the public scrutiny she endured, while the Duchess sported the late princess’s bracelet.

Two brief but dramatic clips released yesterday suggest the couple will be ruthless in their portrayal of the monarchy, making some “shocking” claims about the life, and the people, they left behind.

Winfrey was shown asking the Duchess (39): “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

In a comment that suggests the Duchess, in particular, used very strong language, she added: “‘Almost unsurvivable’ sounds like there was a breaking point.”

Stoking the dramatic tension, Winfrey says: “I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that is off-limits.”

Despite the potentially damaging claims the couple look set to make, multiple sources close to the royal family indicated yesterday that they had been given no prior warning about the content of the interview.

One well-placed aide said: “It would be up to them to decide whether to give us a heads-up. But my guess is we’ll be watching it like everybody else.”

It is not the first time the Duke has cited his fears of history repeating itself, having used the same phrase in October 2019, when he voiced his anger at the “relentless propaganda” generated by British tabloids against his wife.

