Harry and Meghan opt to stay silent on palace bullying report findings

Buckingham Palace appears to have called a truce with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over a bullying report, as the couple opted to stay silent following a decision that its contents be kept from the public.

Buckingham Palace has blocked publication of details of the independent report into the handling of bullying allegations made against Meghan in 2018, with its limited findings kept hidden, even from those who contributed.

In response, Harry and Meghan will make no public comment on the unresolved allegations, despite previously authorising the strongest of statements in defence of Meghan.

The decision by both parties to remain silent has led to speculation that the Palace and Harry and Meghan are both moving to downplay the long-running dispute.

Both sides are understood to want to draw a line under the episode. Those involved in the review – said to be around half a dozen former staff members – have remained tight-lipped about the detail of Meghan’s alleged behaviour in 2018.

Yesterday, a senior palace source confirmed the findings of the review into how staff handled the allegations would not be made public.

Those who shared their experiences working for Meghan for the purposes of the report have been told only that the review has concluded, and that internal “policies and procedures” would be changed as a result. The limited findings are a significant about-turn from the original scope of the report.

In early 2021, when the accusations came to light, a palace source said they were “clearly very concerned” and pledged to hold a privately funded review to see if “lessons can be learnt”.

Changes to HR policy that resulted were to be included in this week’s Sovereign Grant Report, the annual Buckingham Palace financial review, but they did not materialise.

“The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward, but we will not be commenting further,” a senior source said.

That Harry and Meghan will not issue a response to the news is in stark contrast to when the allegations first emerged. Then, their team called the claims a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

