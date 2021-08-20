Harry and Meghan deny they criticised the queen

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle insisted yesterday they had not made any public statements criticising Queen Elizabeth as they sought to further distance themselves from an unauthorised biography.

A “close source” quoted in a new epilogue to Finding Freedom suggested the couple were unimpressed by the queen’s claim that “recollections may vary” in response to their allegations of racism.

The source also said Harry and Meghan were “not surprised” by a perceived lack of action at Buckingham Palace over their claims.

However, Harry and Meghan, who have often appeared at pains to highlight their close relationship with the queen, insisted that the unnamed sources did not speak on their behalf, while reiterating that they had not collaborated with the authors of the book.

The couple are understood to remain in regular contact with the queen. Their lawyers threatened legal action against any organisation that suggested they had “reignited a rift” with the queen by publicly attacking her.

Harry and Meghan have previously insisted that they did not collaborate with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of Finding Freedom, and did not authorise anyone to speak on their behalf.

Last year, their lawyers listed a series of “incorrect” details made in the book as they sought to undermine its credibility when it was introduced as evidence in Meghan’s privacy case against The Mail on Sunday.

However, she admitted in court documents that she did not know if, on one occasion, she did pass information to the authors via an intermediary.

