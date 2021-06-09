Harry and Meghan deny reports they didn’t consult Queen on newborn daughter’s name

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied reports that they didn’t ask Queen Elizabeth about naming their newborn daughter Lilibet.

The couple revealed a few days ago that they had named their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Diana” was in honour of Harry’s late mother, while “Lilibet” was a reference to the childhood nickname of the current Queen and Harry’s grandmother.

A BBC report said that an unnamed Buckingham Palace source had said that Harry and Meghan had not checked whether it was appropriate to name her as such before she was born last Friday in California.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told CNN that Harry had spoken with the Queen before the announcement and she was supportive of the name.

“The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called,” the spokesperson said.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the names.”

Buckingham Palace said it would not be making an official statement on the matter.

Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their second child on Sunday, with the couple saying they had been “blessed” by their daughter's arrival.

The queen's nickname came about after her grandfather, King George V, imitated her attempts to pronounce “Elizabeth”.

Her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April, also reportedly called his wife by her childhood pet name. When the queen's mother died in 2002, her coffin held a wreath from the monarch with a card signed: “In loving memory, Lilibet”.