Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet as they begin using titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun to use the titles prince and princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan’s youngsters became a prince and princess when British King Charles acceded to the throne, but have remained a plain “master” and “miss” on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

The Palace confirmed the site’s line of succession list will now be updated to reflect the change after a spokesperson for the Sussexes publicly referred to Lili as a princess for the first time on Wednesday when announcing news of her christening.

It is understood the King was aware beforehand that the Sussexes intended to refer to their daughter as Princess Lili and that there had been correspondence about the matter.

Lili, who turns two in June, was baptised in California on Friday, with the couple’s spokesperson saying: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

It is understood the titles will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple, and this was the first opportunity to do so since the death of the late Queen.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when they are older whether to drop or keep using them.

The Sussexes embraced the royal titles despite their repeated criticism of the monarchy, with Harry accusing his family of “total neglect” in the past and saying he suffered “genetic pain”.

The former soldier spoke about his own struggles with his title, saying in 2017 that the time he spent in the Army was the “best escape I ever had” because “I wasn’t a prince, I was just Harry”.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews tweeted: “The perennial question still remains; if being a royal is so traumatic, such a burden, carries so much inter-generational pain why would you want to style your kids prince and princess/keep your own royal titles….??”

The christening took place privately at the Sussexes’ home in California.

The celebration was an intimate affair with 20-30 people present including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Lili’s godfather Tyler Perry, People magazine revealed.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of food and dancing, with Archie even dancing with his sister.

US actor and comedian Perry arrived with a gospel choir who performed Oh Happy Day and This Little Light Of Mine – a song which featured during the Sussexes’ wedding, the magazine said.

It was reported that the King, Camilla, William and Kate were invited but did not attend.