‘Hard to believe’ Sturgeon was unaware of concerns about Salmond, committee finds

The Alex Salmond inquiry has reportedly concluded it is “hard to believe” Nicola Sturgeon did not know of concerns about the former first minister’s behaviour before November 2017, as she claimed.

In a further leak about the findings of the inquiry into Scottish Government’s unlawful investigation of Mr Salmond, a majority of MSPs are understood to have concluded that Ms Sturgeon misled the Holyrood committee if she did have knowledge of the concerns.

Ms Sturgeon claims she was told about a media inquiry relating to the then-First Minister’s alleged behaviour towards female Edinburgh Airport staff in November 2017 and that was the first she had heard of his potential inappropriate behaviour.

Sky News also reported that the committee believes Ms Sturgeon should have acted upon any information about her predecessor’s conduct.

On Thursday evening, she told Sky News: “I stand by all of the evidence I gave to the committee, all eight hours’ worth of evidence.

“What’s been clear is that opposition members of this committee made their minds up about me before I uttered a single word of evidence, their public comments have made that clear.

“So this leak from the committee – very partisan leak – tonight before they’ve finalised the report is not that surprising,” Ms Sturgeon said.

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said the committee, which has four SNP members and five from other parties, is still considering its report. The result of the invesestigation is expected to be published on Tuesday.

The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints was set up after a successful judicial review by Mr Salmond led to the Scottish Government’s probe being ruled unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”, with a £512,250 (€596,000) payout being awarded to him for legal fees in 2019.

A spokesman for the First Minister said some opposition members “appear intent on breaking every rule in the book in a blatantly transparent attempt to damage her before the coming election”.

He added: “The latest leak from the committee is not supported by a single shred of evidence. Sadly, she is not the first woman let down by a man she once trusted to face that charge, and regrettably she is unlikely to be the last.”

Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, has called for Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, said: “I am not going to prejudge the outcome of the committee report.

“But if it does conclude that the First Minister misled Parliament and potentially breached the ministerial code, then that is incredibly serious”.

Online Editors