Hard border in Northern Ireland 'highly likely' to increase terrorist threats, UK government warned

Trade: A No Border No Brexit sticker can be seen close to the Hands Across the Divide peace statue at Craigavon Bridge in Co Derry. Photo: Getty Images

A hard border in Northern Ireland is "highly likely" to increase terrorist threats with security checkpoints anticipated to become targets for dissident republican groups, the UK government has been warned.

MPs on the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has released a report into Northern Ireland terrorism after Intelligence Agency MI5 investigated the potential threat of “installations or infrastructure at the border”.

The ISC said it would “not support the use of any hard border infrastructure” and has called for ministers to take the risk into account.

The committee also warned that these dissident republican groups - which includes the New IRA - are recruiting “significant numbers of young people”.

The ISC added that a harder border would also be “symbolic” for groups like the New IRA and could draw in young recruits. The report also says that Brexit could “reignite the threat from Loyalist groups that have previously held a ceasefire”.

MI5 has said it fears the New IRA could become a more dangerous threat in the future after Brexit is fully implemented. The report, which was published on Monday, referenced evidence from a study conducted by MI5 in February.

The report states that this threat from dissident Republican groups is rated as “severe”, meaning that further attacks are highly likely.

“Any infrastructure erected at the Irish border to handle customs or security checks would immediately become a target for DR [dissident republican] attacks,” the report stated.

“The threat from Northern Ireland-related terrorism requires sustained pressure and resources must be maintained - this is more important now than ever,” it added.

MP’s stated that the New IRA is the most widespread of the four dissident republican groups.

MP’s on the ISC has warned that although there was an initial backlash against the New IRA after the murder of Lyra McKee MI5’s investigation suggests that the group had “rallied almost immediately”.

In a statement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that although the issue "is in no way comparable to the troubles" the government would consider its findings in full and respond formally.

However, he didn’t mention the border issue.

“Despite significant pressure from the police and security forces, demonstrated by the recent arrests targeting the New IRA, the terrorist threat they pose is enduring,” he said.

“The lines are often blurred between those involved in terrorist activity, paramilitary activity, and organised crime. In one way or another, these groups exert control over and exploit those communities for their own criminal ends.”

The 300-mile border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will be the only point that the UK and EU will meet on land.

Goods will not need to be checked when crossing this border and will follow EU customs rules, it was decided under the Northern Ireland protocol negotiated last year, however, there has been no agreement on how this will be implemented and it is due to come into force on January 1, 2021.

