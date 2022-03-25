Happy-go-lucky? No, luck would have it that you are unhappy

There is no such thing as being “happy-go-lucky”, a study suggests, because those who believe in luck are, in fact, more likely to be unhappy.

Researchers from the University of Bath scrutinised the phrase in an experiment involving more than 800 students in Hong Kong.

Participants were asked questions such as: “Some people are generally very happy. They enjoy life regardless of what is going on, getting the most out of everything. To what extent does this characterisation describe you?”

They found that people who believe in “luck”, a random phenomenon over which they have no control, are often pessimistic and negative.

But individuals who consider themselves to be “lucky” are more likely to describe themselves as happy.

This, the researchers say, undermines the term “happy-go-lucky”. “Taken together, these findings could lend support to a more accurate, if less elegant, aphorism that, broadly: though luck believers aren’t happy, those who believe themselves lucky are,” the researchers wrote.

The paper said that a belief in luck had a positive correlation with a range of irrational beliefs and negative traits such as “awfulising”, a tendency to overestimate the seriousness of events.



