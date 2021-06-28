Hancock resigned after 80 Tory MPs said he should go

Forced out: An image from the video posted by Matt Hancock online in which he resigned as health secretary. Photo: Twitter/PA

Matt Hancock resigned as British health secretary after being told 80 Tory MPs had complained to the whips’ office that he had not quit over breaching lockdown rules with his mistress in his office.

Mr Hancock finally stood down on Saturday night, admitting that the news he had breached social distancing rules by kissing an aide in his Whitehall office had begun to “distract attention” from the government’s response to Covid-19.

Separately, Mr Hancock is unlikely to accept the three-month pay-off worth tens of thousands of pounds for resigning as a minister. Critics were already comparing it to the 1pc pay offer to nurses.

Mr Hancock had clung to his job for almost 48 hours after pictures emerged of him kissing Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office on May 6, when social distancing rules outlawed contact with members of other households.

He issued a statement on Friday apologising for breaching the rules and asking for privacy for his family, but he had a change of heart on Saturday and quit that evening. Sources close to the former health secretary insisted that he had taken the time to “think it through”.

However, it is understood that this view crystallised in a “fairly direct” conversation with Mark Spencer, the chief whip, at lunchtime on Saturday, who told him that 80 Tory MPs had complained to the whips’ office about him in the 24 hours after he refused to resign.

Mr Spencer fed back the concerns in a call to Mr Hancock at midday on Saturday. “There were 80 Tory MPs saying he should go at that time,” a source said.

It means that nearly one in three of the party’s backbenchers complained about the former health minister.

Mr Hancock rang back at 2pm, saying he was resigning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson then rang Mr Hancock to thank him for his service through the pandemic. The traditional exchange of letters between a resigning minister and the prime minister happened just after 6pm.

Within hours Sajid Javid, the former chancellor, had been brought in from the backbenches to replace Mr Hancock, avoiding a destabilising cabinet reshuffle which risked affecting the party’s showing at Thursday’s Batley and Spen by-election, which the Tories are tipped to steal from Labour.

Senior Tories likened the angry reaction to the public’s fury over the MPs’ expenses scandal. One government source said Mr Hancock’s refusal to quit had put his colleagues in a difficult position trying to defend him publicly: “In the real world, people could not compute it.”

The fury over Mr Hancock’s decision not to resign was apparent from BBC political discussion programmes on Friday evening and Saturday lunchtime.

Mr Hancock was openly mocked on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? when cabinet minister Robert Jenrick, in trying to defend him, said he had been “on the job”, triggering laughter from the audience.

The issue dominated the entire 45-minute edition of the Any Answers? programme on Saturday lunchtime. Every caller said he should resign or be sacked.

But by Saturday morning it was clear that support for Mr Hancock was non-existent.

The presenters on Radio 4’s Today programme had to announce that an unnamed “supporter” who had been booked to come on the programme to defend Mr Hancock was now “not answering his phone”.

Soon Tory MPs were breaking cover. Duncan Baker, who represents North Norfolk, said the health secretary had “fallen short” of “the appropriate morals” that applied to someone in his position.

Esther McVey, the former cabinet minister, then stepped in, saying: “If it had been me, I would have resigned myself.”

Last night, friends of Mr Hancock urged people to remember the months he had put in to fight the pandemic.

One said: “Matt’s biggest frustration is not being able to see this out. The guy has been working his a**e off since early January – he has not had a day off.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

