Gypsy brothers from reality TV show found dead in 'suicide pact'

Two twin brothers who starred in a TV reality show were found dead in a suspected suicide pact after secretly battling depression, friends and family said.

The bodies of Billy and Joe Smith were found in a tree near a farm in Sevenoaks, Kent, England, on Saturday.

The brothers (both 32) came from a family of Romani gypsies and featured in the popular television show ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’ in 2013.

A spokesman for Britain’s Romani community said the pair’s “tragic” deaths should serve as a “wake-up call” over high suicide rates among Travellers and gypsies.

“The boys seemed happy to everyone that saw them,” a source close to the family said.

“The closer family were concerned that they were battling depression, but they were very good at hiding it.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

