‘Grounds to suspect offences occurred’ – UK political spending watchdog investigate Boris Johnson's flat makeover

Boris Johnson’s troubles over funding for the Downing Street flat refurbishment dramatically deepened as the political spending watchdog said there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence had been committed.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said: “We have been in contact with the Conservative Party since late March and have conducted an assessment of the information they have provided to us.

“We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred. We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case.

“The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the Commission and whether such funding was reported as required.

“We will provide an update once the investigation is complete. We will not be commenting further until that point.”

Eerlier, Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine said the Prime Minister “can’t be expected to live in a skip”.

She told the BBC Radio Four Today programme: “The thing about the whole No 10 refurbishment thing is that the Prime Minister can’t be expected to live in a skip. He has to live to a certain standard and the problem with all of these political things like this is that no-one is ever prepared to bite the bullet.

“No-one is ever prepared to say ‘look, this building does need to be maintained, there do need to be decent furnishings, we do need to have a fund that pays for it, let’s just do it’.”

Ms Vine, wife of Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, said Boris Johnson is “working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, trying to run the country which is quite a difficult job to do”. She said: “If he wants to have a pink sofa instead of a green sofa, I think that’s a perfectly reasonable thing for him to want.”

She said she does not think the taxpayer should fund such work, but that a “transparent” arrangement for refurbishment is the way forward, saying: “I think if it was just very transparent and simple, and it was a trust or whatever, and it was clear what the situation was and there was a clear budget, say £30,000 a year or whatever it is, or when there’s a new incumbent there’s a one-off payment that enables you to change the curtains, I think that would be very clear and very simple.”

She said this approach would mean “my husband wouldn’t have to cancel all his very important NHS procurement meetings on an afternoon to go and answer an urgent question about curtains”.

