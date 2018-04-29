Grieving family pay tribute to 'irreplaceable' mother killed at her home

The body of Fiona Fisher, 51, was found after police were called to the house in Lordswell Lane, Crowborough, on Friday evening to make a welfare check.

A 22-year-old man, who is related to the victim, remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement released by Sussex Police, Ms Fisher's family said: "Fiona will be sadly missed by her daughter Megan, her mother Dorothy and stepfather Les, as well as her father.