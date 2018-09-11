Grenfell Tower fire may have 'started in compressor compartment of a fridge-freezer', inquiry hears

The Grenfell Tower fire probably started in the compressor compartment of a fridge-freezer on the fourth floor, a fire investigator has told the inquiry into the disaster.

Matthew Leaver, a watch manager from the fire investigation team at Dowgate fire station in central London, began his examination of the block while the upper floors were still alight.

The fire had started in flat 16 on the fourth floor, home to taxi driver Behailu Kebede, before spreading at catastrophic speed up the building's external face.

In a written statement to the Grenfell Tower inquiry, Mr Leaver recalled thinking the burning tower must have been made of wood.

He wrote: "I could see by that stage that it was a fully developed fire on a monumental scale. There was a massive dark plume of smoke coming off the top of it."

Mr Leaver continued: "From the Westway, it actually looked like a building under construction. It was that far gone. The fire was on the east and north faces of the building.

"My initial thoughts were that it must be a building that is of a wooden construction and it hadn't been fully protected, it hadn't been sealed.

"It almost looked like it was scaffolded from a distance. It didn't make sense to me that a fully completed building with people living in it, would burn like that.

"There is a lot of high-rise construction going on around that area so that's what I thought. It was only as I got closer that I realised it was a fully lived-in building."

The fire investigator carried out numerous examinations of flat 16 in the days and months following the fire, his statement said.

Unlike two expert witnesses who analysed the cause and spread of the blaze for the inquiry, Mr Leaver volunteered a potential cause.

Mr Kebede's fridge-freezer was believed to have been the origin of the blaze.

Mr Leaver wrote: "As far as trends in appliances go, we believe the fridge-freezer to be a Hotpoint with the prefix on it RF175BP, which I have taken a photograph of. The reason we believe this is because the serial number on the fridge-freezer shows it to be a Hotpoint.

"Early indications shows no matches for recall or trends identified on this fridge-freezer.

"In some ways, fridge-freezers are a necessary evil. You have to leave them on all the time, fridge-freezers are regularly identified as the cause of origin for fires.

"From what I have seen, I believe the fire to have started in the compressor compartment at the back of this fridge-freezer. All the information gathered and post-fire indicators indicates to the compressor."

