Grenfell survivors criticise fire safety bill as ‘indefensible’ 

The UK's Fire Safety Bill was introduced in response to the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower blaze in London. Photo: Getty

Survivors and bereaved relatives from London’s Grenfell Tower disaster have condemned the British government’s “indefensible” Fire Safety Bill, which is set to leave hundreds of thousands of leaseholders paying to remove dangerous cladding from their buildings.

The bill, introduced in response to the deadly 2017 blaze, is set to become law after a final push to amend it was defeated in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

Although the government had insisted that leaseholders would not bear the cost of removing the flammable materials, critics say the bill will leave people liable for costs of up to £50,000.

Following the vote, pressure group Grenfell United said in a statement: “We’re deeply disappointed that ministers have broken their promises to leaseholders who have done absolutely nothing wrong.

"The government’s position on this is indefensible.”

The group added: “It’s a grave injustice that many innocent leaseholders will be financially ruined over fire safety issues that were not of their own making, while the government is letting those responsible continue to get off scot-free.”

Emma Byrne, spokeswoman for another campaign group, End Our Cladding Scandal, said: “The government has fought hard against amendments put forward to save leaseholders from widespread bankruptcy and financial ruin caused by bad regulations, corporate malfeasance and shoddy building work.

“If only they had bothered to work half as hard to protect us.

“This bill pulls the rug out from under a generation of homeowners. MHCLG (the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) knows it.

"MPs and peers know it. (Housing ministers) Christopher Pincher, Lord Greenhalgh and Robert Jenrick – whatever tired lines they may repeat at the despatch box – know it.

“And leaseholders, many of whom have already seen large bills landing on their doorsteps, know it only too well.”

Housing minister Mr Pincher earlier said: “The Fire Safety Bill is an important first step in our legislative programme delivering these recommendations and I cannot stress enough... the vital importance of this legislation and the ramifications if it fails as a result of outstanding remediation amendments.”

