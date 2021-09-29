Green activists Insulate Britain block motorway for seventh time

Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London. Picture date: Monday September 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Insulate. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the M25 for a seventh time on Wednesday morning.

The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, at around 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

Some of the group glued their hands to the road’s surface, Kent Police said.

The force said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Junction 3 of the M25 (Swanley Interchange) due to a group of protesters blocking the roundabout, some of whom have glued their hands to the road surface.

“The incident began at around 7.30am.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and find alternative routes if possible whilst the officers work to remove the protesters and assist National Highways in reopening the road.”

At around 8.50am, Kent Police said 11 people had been arrested and the roundabout reopened.

It tweeted: “The Swanley Interchange roundabout at J3 of the M25 has now reopened following an earlier protest, which has resulted in us arresting 11 people.

“Delays remain in the area whilst the backlog of traffic clears. Thank you for your patience.”

On September 22 the Government successfully applied to the High Court for an order which prohibits anyone from blocking the M25.

Anyone who breaks the injunction could be found to be in contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Insulate Britain said in a statement on Wednesday: “We are going nowhere. You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.

“But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air. Boris get on with the job.”

The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is calling on the Government to insulate all homes across the UK by 2030 to help cut carbon emissions.

As well as targeting the London ring road, protesters have blocked other important routes including the A1(M) and A20 near the port of Dover.

The campaign, which entered its third week on Monday, has seen well over 400 arrests, according to Insulate Britain.

The group said on Twitter on Tuesday evening: “115 people have been involved in Insulate Britain’s protests over the last 2 weeks.

“The arrest tally is now 438.

“You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere.”