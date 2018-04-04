The family of a dementia sufferer whose neglect by carers made national headlines have said her legacy should ensure better care for others after she died on Easter Monday.

Great-grandmother (87) with dementia who was 'taunted' and 'neglected' by carers dies

Freda Jobson, 87, received widespread attention after secret recordings of care staff mocking her at an East Yorkshire residential home were made public in 2015.

Undated family handout photo issued by Hudgell Solicitors, of Freda Jobson, 87, who received widespread attention after secret recordings of care staff mocking her at an East Yorkshire residential home were made public in 2015. Photo: Family handout/Hudgell Solicitors/PA Wire

The great-grandmother-of-six was also riddled with blackening bedsores, some so deep they reached down to the bone. Her daughter Maddy Jobson said: "Everybody who saw the footage of the carers taunting her and pictures of her sores were disgusted.

"Although I knew my mother would have hated the idea of being on the television and in the news I felt people needed to know what had happened and that such poor care needed to be highlighted and challenged. "I didn't want anybody else's loved ones to be suffering from abuse or neglect.

"I am certain care will have improved as a result of mum's treatment being highlighted in the media and I know it has been used in training too." Mrs Jobson died surrounded by loved ones at East Riding Community Hospital where she had spent the last three years receiving excellent care, her family said.

Undated family handout photo issued by Hudgell Solicitors, of the bedsores that Freda Jobson, 87, suffered before she received widespread attention after secret recordings of care staff mocking her at an East Yorkshire residential home were made public in 2015. Photo: Family handout/Hudgell Solicitors/PA Wire

They had installed a hidden camera in her room at the Keldgate Manor home in 2015 after growing suspicious about the care she was receiving, with the resulting footage and images drawing widespread public outrage. Three carers were sacked and then handed community orders after admitting wilfully neglecting a person without capacity in 2016.

