Grant donates six-figure sum in phone-hacking settlement
British actor Hugh Grant has settled his phone-hacking damages claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Grant was at the High Court in London yesterday when the details of the settlement were provided at a hearing.
Grant said the newspaper group had engaged in "industrial scale" phone hacking. "This newspaper group has misled the public and its shareholders for many years; and it has let down its readers and its hard-working journalists," Grant said outside court.
Settlement details weren't made public.
Media said the payment involved a six-figure sum which the actor donated to the anti-hacking activist group Hacked Off.
Grant's claim involved the 'Daily Mirror', 'Sunday Mirror' and 'Sunday People' newspapers.
He has for a number of years spoken out against intrusive and sometimes illegal press activities.
Irish Independent