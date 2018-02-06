News Britain

Tuesday 6 February 2018

Grant donates six-figure sum in phone-hacking settlement

Hugh Grant. Photo: PA
Hugh Grant. Photo: PA

Christian Vander

British actor Hugh Grant has settled his phone-hacking damages claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Grant was at the High Court in London yesterday when the details of the settlement were provided at a hearing.

Grant said the newspaper group had engaged in "industrial scale" phone hacking. "This newspaper group has misled the public and its shareholders for many years; and it has let down its readers and its hard-working journalists," Grant said outside court.

Settlement details weren't made public.

Media said the payment involved a six-figure sum which the actor donated to the anti-hacking activist group Hacked Off.

Grant's claim involved the 'Daily Mirror', 'Sunday Mirror' and 'Sunday People' newspapers.

He has for a number of years spoken out against intrusive and sometimes illegal press activities.

Irish Independent

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News