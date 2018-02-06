Grant donates six-figure sum in phone-hacking settlement

Grant was at the High Court in London yesterday when the details of the settlement were provided at a hearing.

Grant said the newspaper group had engaged in "industrial scale" phone hacking. "This newspaper group has misled the public and its shareholders for many years; and it has let down its readers and its hard-working journalists," Grant said outside court. Settlement details weren't made public.

Media said the payment involved a six-figure sum which the actor donated to the anti-hacking activist group Hacked Off. Grant's claim involved the 'Daily Mirror', 'Sunday Mirror' and 'Sunday People' newspapers.

He has for a number of years spoken out against intrusive and sometimes illegal press activities.

Irish Independent