Grandfather of Penny Mordaunt — favourite to be UK’s next Tory prime minister — ‘interned’ during Civil War

Penny Mordaunt launches her campaign last Wednesday to be Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister. Picture by Stefan Rousseau Expand

Penny Mordaunt launches her campaign last Wednesday to be Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister. Picture by Stefan Rousseau

Liam Collins

The Irish grandfather of Penny Mordaunt — the bookies favourite to become the next British prime minister — was interned during the Civil War because of his republican sympathies, according to family history.

Edward (Ned) Patrick Mordaunt, who died in 1982, grew up in Dublin and was educated by the Christian Brothers and Mungret College, Limerick (1914-1918). He then enlisted in the British army before returning to Ireland in 1919.

