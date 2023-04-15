| 10.4°C Dublin

Grand National protests: woman arrested as group threaten to scale fence and enter racetrack at Aintree

Police gather at the gates of Aintree. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Expand

Close

Danny Halpin

Animal Rising activists plan to scale the fences and enter the track of Aintree Racecourse before the UK's Grand National race begins on Saturday.

The climate and animal rights group said up to 300 activists will attend the venue from 9.30am where they intend to prevent the race from starting.

