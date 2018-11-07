'Grade of your choice' essay ad is banned

An ad has been banned for implying that students could submit bought essays as their own without repercussion and with the guarantee of a grade of their choosing.

The website homepage for Essay Writing Service UK, seen in May, stated: "Get the grade you ordered first time, or your money back. Free plagiarism report with every order. The work you order will never be re-used or re-sold."

A reader complained that the website was misleading, but Thoughtbridge Consulting, trading as Essay Writing Service UK, said the work was to be used as a guide to help create a unique answer.

