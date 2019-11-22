Grace Millane murder: Timeline of events that led to backpacker killer's conviction

Here is a timeline of the events in New Zealand that led up to the death of the young woman from Essex and the conviction of her killer.

- November 20 2018

Grace Emmie Rose Millane arrives in New Zealand's largest city Auckland after travelling for six weeks through South America. The 21-year-old visited numerous places in Chile and Peru that her mother, Gillian Millane, herself visited as a young woman.

In New Zealand she visits the northernmost tip of the North Island, Cape Reinga, and keeps her two older brothers and parents up to date with photos and messages.

- November 30 2018

Ms Millane returns to Auckland and checks into a backpackers hostel in the centre of the city, sharing a four-person dormitory. She matches on Tinder with the man who would end up killing her, and then goes on a date with another man.

- December 1 2018

5.37pm

Ms Millane leaves the hostel and travels to the nearby SkyCity complex. She takes a photo of a Christmas tree outside, which is the last message her family receive from her.

5.45pm-8.30pm

Ms Millane and her killer visit a number of bars, ending up at the Bluestone Room where they continue to drink and eventually kiss.

9.40pm

They leave the bar and walk across the laneway to the CityLife Auckland, where the man lives. Ms Millane goes up to the third floor with the man and exits the elevator. It is the last time she is seen alive.

The Crown alleges that after this the pair had sex and Ms Millane was killed.

Grace Millane (Police handout/PA)

- December 2 2018

1.29am-6am

Phone records shows the killer views pornography, takes photos of Ms Millane's body and searches for "rigor mortis", "extra large bags", "carpet cleaner", "hottest fire" and "Waitakere Ranges" - the young woman's gravesite.

8am-10.42am

The killer leaves his apartment and buys a large suitcase and cleaning products. He hires a car and during the afternoon Googles "flesh eating birds" and "are there vultures in New Zealand".

2.53pm-8.45pm

He goes on another Tinder date, hires a carpet cleaning machine and later returns it.

9.26pm

He takes Ms Millane's body inside a suitcase down to the hire car

- December 3 2018

The killer drives the hire car to the Waitakere Ranges, stopping along the way to buy a shovel. He buries Ms Millane on the edge of Scenic Drive.

- December 5 2018

The Millane family file a missing person's report with New Zealand police about their daughter. An investigation begins. The killer is contacted because he left a comment on one of Ms Millane's Facebook photos.

- December 6 2018

The killer is interviewed by police and says the pair went their separate ways after meeting at SkyCity.

- December 7 2018

Police hold a press conference with David Millane, Grace's father, appealing for information on her whereabouts.

- December 8 2018

Police say that "Grace is no longer alive. This is a murder investigation". That night, the killer admits Ms Millane is dead but says he did not murder her. He then takes police to where she is buried.

- December 10 2018

The killer appears in court.

- December 12 2018

Vigils are held around New Zealand in memory of Ms Millane.

- January 10 2019

Ms Millane's funeral is held at Brentwood Cathedral.

- January 16 2019

The killer pleads not guilty in Auckland High Court.

- November 4, 2019

The trial begins with selection of the jury.

- November 22 2019

The trial concludes with the jury finding the man guilty of murder.

