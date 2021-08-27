| 12.6°C Dublin

Grab a jab: Festivals offer perfect antidote to lockdown

Festival-goers walk along the towpath of the River Thames as they arrive for the Reading Festival in England where pop-up clinics are offering Covid-19 vaccinations. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Expand

Festival-goers walk along the towpath of the River Thames as they arrive for the Reading Festival in England where pop-up clinics are offering Covid-19 vaccinations. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Aine Fox

Music lovers will be able to get a Covid vaccine as they soak up the atmosphere at the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

It comes as NHS England said more than half a million 16- and 17-year-olds have had their first dose.

The pop-up clinics across the two sites this weekend mean festival-goers  will be able to grab a jab as easily as a beer or a burger, health officials said.

But they added that people under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not get a jab.

Some music festivals in England made  headlines recently after Covid-19 cases were linked to attendees.

The Leeds and Reading jab offers follow the setting up of clinics at nightclubs and  football stadiums.

People aged 18 to 34 make up more than one in five of those admitted to hospital with the virus. 

In Ireland, most new cases are also in the younger cohort, while 58.9pc of 18 to 24-year-olds have been fully vaccinated.

