Good grief: Stars pay tribute to Tim Brooke-Taylor

Figures from the world of comedy and TV have paid tribute to Tim Brooke-Taylor following his death aged 79.

The comic actor, best known as one-third of 'The Goodies', died after contracting coronavirus.

Comedian David Mitchell said the world had been robbed of a talented performer.

Welsh comedian Rob Brydon, who appeared alongside Brooke-Taylor on BBC radio's panel show 'I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue', said he was "so sad".

Stephen Fry tweeted: "Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and - on a few golden occasions - a colleague and collaborator on 'I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue'. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad."

Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, Brooke-Taylor found international fame in the 1970s with 'The Goodies', earning household-name status from Ireland to Australia, attracting millions of TV viewers.

He was a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4's 'I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue' for more than 40 years.

Irish Independent