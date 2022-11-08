‘Good first meeting’ as UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen seek resolution to Northern Ireland Protocol impasse

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has suggested that EU-UK agreement on checks between Britain and Northern Ireland could happen within weeks, with the right “political will”.

It comes as British prime minister Rishi Sunak and Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “work together” to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol when they met for the first time at Cop27 in Egypt.

Mr Sefcovic, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, made the comments in Westminster during a meeting of British and European parliamentarians.

He said: “This is the area where we do not seek any political victory. We just want to solve the problem.”

Discussing EU proposals to reduce checks, he said: “Is it too much to do this? Can we not find pragmatic, technical solutions to make this thing work? I believe it could be done, if there is political will, I’m sure that we can sort it out really within a couple of weeks because really, both sides of our negotiating teams we know these topics from all angles.”

Earlier, Mr Sefcovic told parliamentarians that he did not believe the EU and the UK were “worlds apart” on the protocol, as he warned that unilateral action by the UK government would have “serious” consequences.

In Egypt, Mr Sunak met Ms von der Leyen as both attended the Cop27 climate conference yesterday, with the British prime minister stressing the need to “find solutions” to the “very real problems” caused by the

post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

Mr Sunak inherits from his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson the problem of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is vocally opposed by unionists who claim it cuts off the region from the rest of the UK.

The post-Brexit solution – designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland – is cited as the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) main reason for refusing to return to power-sharing.

The instability in Northern Ireland has raised concerns in Dublin, Brussels and Washington, and the row between the UK and the EU shows few signs of coming to a rapid conclusion, despite indications of a more positive tone from the British side in recent weeks.

Ms von der Leyen called it a “good first meeting”.

“We face many common challenges, from tackling climate change and the energy transition to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” she tweeted.

She said she looked forward to “constructive co-operation” between the two countries.

In London, Europe Minister Leo Docherty spoke for the British government at a meeting of the EU-UK parliamentary partnership assembly and told a roomful of European and British politicians that it remained the UK’s “preference to resolve this through talks”.