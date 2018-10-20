Glowing: Meghan's hint of a baby bump thrills royal fans

Meghan Markle has delighted royal watchers with a hint of a baby bump as she visited Bondi Beach with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has delighted royal watchers with a hint of a baby bump as she visited Bondi Beach with her husband Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the couple are expecting their first child, as they embarked on a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. As she visited Sydney's Bondi Beach with her husband, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a loose-fitting striped maxi-dress by Martin Grant, with a pair of espadrille wedges by Castaner.

The British royal couple both wore leis which were gifted to them by a local surfing community.

Harry and Meghan, who are both passionate about mental health, particularly among youths, met with OneWave members, a community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing in Sydney.

The couple arrived hand in hand and kicked off their shoes as they sat in the sand with the surf group.

Irish Independent