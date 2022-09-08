Global media outlets flock to Buckingham Palace to report on British Queen Elizabeth’s death

The death of Queen Elizabeth has sparked tributes from around the world

The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s has sent shockwaves around the world, with global media outlets flocking to Buckingham Palace to report on the news.

Despite the time difference in the US, the majority of broadcast networks cut into their scheduled programming to give special reports.

Hordes of international correspondents provided live updates on the unfolding events for their outlets, from London as well as the US capital Washington DC.

US outlets hailed the monarch as “the embodiment of British identity” while others acknowledged the special relationship she had fostered with other nations.

Outlets in other countries including Canada and Australia also switched to live coverage from the UK and Washington following the announcement of the British monarch’s death on Thursday.

NBC presenter Lester Holt anchored coverage in the US, reflecting on the Queen’s seven-decade long reign with correspondents in both London and Washington.

NBC correspondent Keir Simmons told Holt that “nothing really prepares you” for the moment, and the event was “stunning”.

Their colleague Kristen Welker detailed how former presidents had all paid respects, adding that the “statements underscore the very special relationship that these American presidents had not only with the Queen but with the UK.”

“The impact of her loss on this day not only here in Washington but all across the country,” she said.